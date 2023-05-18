Chicago Fire Offers Update on Severide's Whereabouts — and He's Not Where Stella Thinks He Is!

An arson investigation training program can only last so long.

Wednesday’s Chicago Fire gave viewers an unexpected update on what Severide is doing during his portrayer Taylor Kinney’s leave of absence.

As reported in January, the longtime series regular is taking a break from the NBC drama to deal with a personal matter. The unplanned turn of events resulted in script rewrites to account for why Severide was suddenly missing in action. The actor last appeared in the Feb. 22 installment, and his character’s absence was explained in the March 1 episode, when it was revealed that Severide had gone to Alabama for an arson investigation training program.

But in this week’s installment, Cruz discovered at the Academy that the firefighter’s no longer in Alabama. His superiors were so impressed with him that he’s now helping out with a big ATF investigation — a fact he hasn’t mentioned to his wife!

Not knowing that Severide hadn’t looped in Stella on his current whereabouts, Cruz accidentally let the news slip at Molly’s, surprising Stella… and hinting at trouble for the couple?

Kinney will not appear in next Wednesday’s Season 11 finale — but Jesse Spencer will reprise his role as Casey, and the captain will certainly have much to discuss with his ex Sylvie Brett. As TVLine predicted, the paramedic this week declared her desire to adopt the abandoned baby, but she’ll need the birth mother’s help to make it happen.

#OneChicago fans, what did you think of the latest Severide update? Does it spell doom for #Stellaride?

