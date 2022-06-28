Chicago Fire host the Philadelphia Union in conference play

Philadelphia Union (7-1-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (3-8-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +134, Philadelphia +198, Draw +229; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the Philadelphia Union take the pitch in conference action.

The Fire are 2-6-3 in conference games. The Fire are 1-3-0 when they score just one goal.

The Union are 5-1-5 against conference opponents. The Union are 3-1 in one-goal matches.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has scored three goals and added one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has seven goals and one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 1-7-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Union: 2-1-7, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Kendall Burks (injured), Chris Brady (injured), Missael Rodriguez (injured), Mauricio Pineda (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Jairo Torres (injured), Xherdan Shaqiri (injured).

Union: Mikael Uhre (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

