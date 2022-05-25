Chicago Fire 's Beloved Firehouse Dog Tuesday Dies Ahead of Season 10 Finale: 'My Little Buddy'

CHICAGO FIRE -- "Winterfest" Episode 1009 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Christian Stolte as Mouch -- (Photo by: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC)

Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBC

Chicago Fire's cast and crew are in mourning after the dog that plays their firehouse Dalmatian died.

Tuesday the dog died unexpectedly on Sunday just days before Wednesday night's season 10 finale.

"Heartbroken to learn my little buddy is gone," Chicago Fire star Daniel Kyri wrote on his Instagram Story alongside a photo of him and the pup.

"Sending all my love to her trainer today," he added. "I got to spend time with her on set & do all the fun stuff but you took care of her when the cameras weren't rolling. Love you Tues!"

https://www.instagram.com/whatadogtuesday/

whatadogtuesday/Instagram

RELATED: Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale Sneak Peek Shows the Stellaride Wedding and Jesse Spencer's Return

During season 7, Dalmatian became a beloved member of the firehouse after her owner Darren Ritter (Kyri) introduces her to the firefighters.

On Monday, the dog's trainer Christine Mahaney announced Tuesday's passing in a heartbreaking Instagram post alongside a photo of sticking her tongue out in a field of flowers.

"As Tuesday's trainer this may be the most difficult post I ever make. With the season 10 finale also comes Tuesday's last episode on Chicago Fire," she wrote. "It breaks my heart to share that Tuesday passed away on Sunday, May 22, due to unforeseen kidney issues."

"The love from you, Tuesday's fans, over the past 4 years has been immense," she added.

RELATED: Jesse Spencer Returning for the Chicago Fire Season 10 Finale — and That Big Wedding

Mahaney recalled Tuesday's time on the Chicago Fire set after she joined the show during joined the show four years ago.

"Allowing her into your homes and hearts will forever be cherished. Tuesday loved working on set and being a part of the Chicago Fire family," she wrote. "Her tail never stopped wagging. She truly was very special."

Prior to the dog's death, Mahaney also shared a picture of Tuesday with Chicago Fire's Randy Flagler, writing, "Can you guess what we are up to tonight? Capp + Tuesday = don't want to miss this episode! 🎬🔥🐾"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Chicago Fire season 10 finale airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.