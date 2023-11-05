Chicago faces Utah, aims to end 3-game slide

Utah Jazz (2-5, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (2-5, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago comes into the matchup with Utah after losing three in a row.

Chicago finished 40-42 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The Bulls averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 31.3 bench points last season.

Utah went 37-45 overall with a 14-27 record on the road a season ago. The Jazz averaged 117.1 points per game last season, 18.7 from the free throw line and 39.9 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Bulls: Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee), Ayo Dosunmu: out (illness).

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press