Chicago Cubs trying to contend while looking to future

  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    1/8

    Athletics Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Andrelton Simmons celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his run scored against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    2/8

    Cubs Angels Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Andrelton Simmons celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his run scored against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills throws prior to the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    3/8

    Rockies Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills throws prior to the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    4/8

    Rockies Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    5/8

    Rockies Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    6/8

    Rockies Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reaches up to catch a baseball during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    7/8

    Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reaches up to catch a baseball during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross smiles during the first inning of a spring training baseball game , Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    8/8

    Padres Cubs Spring Baseball

    Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross smiles during the first inning of a spring training baseball game , Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) throws during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Chicago Cubs' Andrelton Simmons celebrates with teammates in the dugout after his run scored against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a spring training baseball game Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Alec Mills throws prior to the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki signs autographs prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki warms up prior to a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross reaches up to catch a baseball during a spring training baseball workout Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross smiles during the first inning of a spring training baseball game , Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JAY COHEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Chicago Cubs
    Chicago Cubs
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marcus Stroman
    Marcus Stroman
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Anthony Rizzo
    Anthony Rizzo
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kris Bryant
    Kris Bryant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Wade Miley
    Wade Miley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Seiya Suzuki
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CHICAGO (AP) — The offseason overhaul for the Chicago Cubs included Seiya Suzuki, Marcus Stroman, Wade Miley and Andrelton Simmons.

It did not include Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez.

The Cubs are moving on.

Looking to contend while building a bridge to what President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer calls "the next great Cubs team,” the North Siders reworked their pitching staff and added Suzuki to their lineup in a flurry of offseason moves.

“We got a lot of new faces,” infielder Nico Hoerner said. “New staff, new players.”

Bryant, Rizzo and Báez — three key performers on Chicago's historic 2016 championship team — were dealt ahead of last year's trade deadline, and the Cubs went 71-91 for their first losing record since 2014. The three sluggers then became free agents after the season, but Bryant signed with Colorado, Báez went to Detroit and Rizzo stayed with the New York Yankees.

While there were no warm reunions for Chicago over the winter, the Cubs were certainly active.

The 27-year-old Suzuki came over from Japan for an $85 million, five-year contract. He batted .317 with 38 homers and 88 RBIs in 132 games last season with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He had nearly as many walks (87) as strikeouts (88).

The Cubs, who host Milwaukee on opening day on April 7, got Stroman and Miley before the lockout. Stroman finalized a $71 million, three-year contract in December, and Miley was claimed off waivers from Cincinnati on Nov. 5.

Stroman and Miley should help bolster a beleaguered rotation that was a glaring weakness a year ago. Stroman had a 3.02 ERA in 32 starts with the New York Mets last season, and Miley went 12-7 with a 3.37 ERA in 28 starts for the Reds, throwing his first career no-hitter in May.

Chicago also could get a boost from a return to form for Kyle Hendricks, who had a career-high 4.77 ERA in 32 starts last season.

“I think the team is going to set our identity,” outfielder Ian Happ said during spring training. “I don't think that that's something that we've kind of defined yet.

“I think it's going to be up to us, once we get everybody together in Chicago, to kind of define what that's going to look like and how it plays out in the first couple months.”

ABOUT THIS YEAR

Just like Bryant, Rizzo and Báez, catcher Willson Contreras could be on the move if he doesn't agree to a new contract with the team. The two-time All-Star is eligible for free agency after this season.

Contreras, who turns 30 in May, hit .237 with 21 homers and 57 RBIs last year. He made 112 starts at catcher, tied for second-most in the NL.

READY TO GO

Nick Madrigal finally brings his elite bat-to-ball skills to Chicago's lineup after he was acquired in the Craig Kimbrel trade with the crosstown White Sox last summer. Madrigal was sidelined by a torn right hamstring at the time of the July 30 trade.

The 25-year-old Madrigal, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 amateur draft, is a .317 hitter in 83 games in the majors.

“It's a great feeling,” Madrigal said. “It's been a lot of rehab, a lot of time in the training room, you know, the offseason, it's taken a lot of work to get to this point.”

WELL, WELL, WELL

Clint Frazier was scooped up by Chicago after he was released by the New York Yankees in November, and the 27-year-old outfielder looked good this spring. Frazier was selected by Cleveland with the No. 5 pick in the 2013 amateur draft, but his career has been hampered by health issues and trouble defensively.

NEW LOOK

The bullpen has been overhauled, but there is no obvious closer. David Robertson, Mychal Givens, Chris Martin and Daniel Norris are among the new relief options for manager David Ross.

Depending on health and the opponent that day, Robertson, Givens, Martin, Rowan Wick and Manuel Rodríguez could take the mound for save opportunities. Wick is healthy again after being hampered by an oblique injury.

ROOKIES TO WATCH

Suzuki is the team's most important rookie, but Brennen Davis could make his big league debut this summer. The athletic outfielder homered twice in the All-Star Futures Game in July, earning MVP honors. He finished last season at Triple-A Iowa, hitting .268 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 15 games.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Sheldon Kennedy addresses NHL general managers on safety, respect

    MANALAPAN, Fla. — Sheldon Kennedy never envisioned a moment like this two decades ago. Kim Davis didn't see it coming as recently as 2018. The pair led a discussion with the NHL's 32 general managers at their annual meeting – but first in-person gathering since March 2020 because of COVID-19 – on Monday as the league continues its attempt to push forward on the issues of safety, inclusion and respect. "What I have learned over the years is that if we continually try to put one foot in front of t

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • ‘Add it to the list’: Nick Nurse on odd night, fire delay at Scotiabank Arena

    The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to unusual game conditions, but a fire at Scotiabank Arena delaying their win over the Indiana Pacers was next level. Nurse spoke about his impressions of the building evacuation and pause in the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Did you see K-Low?!' Chris Boucher on Spoelstra-Butler incident

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young discuss arguments among teammates and coaches after the very public shouting match between Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra & Jimmy Butler. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.