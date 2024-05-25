Will the Chicago Bulls trade the No. 11 pick of the 2024 NBA draft? The Bulls need every advantage they can muster as they start a much-too-late retool of the roster after squandering most of the team’s last three seasons making nearly no moves of note.

Now, on top of having to trade away some contracts that no longer make sense for Chicago moving forward, they also need to either nail their No. 11 pick after no luck of note in the 2024 NBA draft lottery, or trade it for the right player to add to their talent pool. Can the Bulls’ front office be trusted to make the right call, regardless of whether they elect to keep the pick or use it to bring in talent via trade?

The folks behind the “Bulls Central” YouTube channel recently put together a clip exploring the wisdom of keeping the pick vs. moving it for established players. Check it out below!

