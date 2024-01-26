What are the Chicago Bulls‘ top three trade targets ahead of the NBA’s 2024 deadline? Bleacher Report NBA analyst Zach Buckley did his best to answer that question in a recent article covering the entire league, and his estimation of what the Bulls should target doesn’t even include a player for all three targets. More specifically, he thinks Chicago ought to pursue Malcolm Brogdon, Kevin Huerter — and draft picks.

“While a deadline divorce between Zach LaVine and (Chicago) feels best for all parties, it still may not come to fruition given his rock-bottom trade value,” writes Buckley.

“That still doesn’t change the fact that a dream deadline for Chicago involves unloading him and getting back some kind of draft considerations.”

Chicago Bulls still betting on continuity while other teams make moves https://t.co/pK6J4W11Ly pic.twitter.com/L1eXmTA22k — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) January 26, 2024

And even if they don’t get a replenished war chest out of the bargain, some new faces might help breathe new life into a moribund ball club. “If Chicago wants to compete, then a shot-creator like Brogdon or a net-shredder like Huerter would both be helpful.”

For the record, Buckley thinks avoiding a retool is a mistake, but acknowledges “this front office doesn’t always align with public perception.”

Let’s hope this time, they see the writing on the wall and make some future-facing moves.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire