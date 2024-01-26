Chicago Bulls still betting on continuity while other teams make moves

There is something of an arms race going on in the NBA’s Eastern Conference ahead of the league’s 2024 trade deadline, soon to arrive on Feb. 8. The Miami Heat have traded for veteran guard Terry Rozier, the Indiana Pacers for star big man Pascal Siakam, and the New York Knicks star wing OG Anunoby.

At the same time, the Chicago Bulls have stood pat, at least for the present. Do they need to make a major move to keep up with the proverbial Joneses, or can they lean into continuity to find success via another path for the team’s front office?

To talk about the Eastern Conference status quo from the point of view of Bulls fans, host of the “Chicago Bulls Central” podcast Haize took some time on the most recent episode of his pod to explore what we are seeing in the East, and what he thinks the Bulls should do in response.

Check it out above!

