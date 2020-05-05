Former Bulls C Stacey King's brother died due to coronavirus: 'This disease is real people'

Former Chicago Bulls big man Stacey King’s brother died due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, he announced on social media.

King’s brother, Lamoyne, was 60.

“I lost my older brother Lamoyne King yesterday morning to this deadly coronavirus so please take the necessary precautions to protect you and your loved ones,” King wrote on Twitter. “Stay inside, continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask. This disease is real people.”

King was selected by the Bulls with the No. 6 overall pick in the 1989 draft, and won three NBA titles there in his first four seasons with the team. He was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 1993-94 season, and spent time briefly with the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks before he retired in 1997.

In total, King averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 438 games throughout his career. He currently works as an announcer covering the Bulls for NBC Sports Chicago.

There were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Monday afternoon, according to The New York Times, and more than 68,500 deaths attributed to the virus. Illinois had nearly 64,000 confirmed cases alone, the majority of which were in the Chicago area.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11, and currently has no plan to resume play. It postponed the draft lottery and scouting combine last week, both of which were scheduled to take place this month in Chicago, and is expected to do the same with the draft in the near future.

Chicago Bulls television announcer and former center Stacey King in the first half of their game against the Nuggets on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Denver. (AP/David Zalubowski)

