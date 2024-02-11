Who should the Chicago Bulls sign off the buyout market? After spending the NBA’s 2024 trade deadline with their hands in their front pockets, the Bulls’ front office might have a plan to add talent to the team’s roster without having to give up draft assets or players.

This route to improving the team would be by using the buyout market to bring on new players in much the way the team did last season when Chicago signed Patrick Beverley. If they want to retain that talent beyond the rest of this season, they will have to find the right target — and then convince them to sign for a longer-term deal or to re-sign in the offseason.

But what players might fit such a bill for Chicago?

The host of the “Bulls Central” podcast took a moment to break down the team’s options on a recent episode. Check them out above!

