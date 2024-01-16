Chicago Bulls get passing grades in new Bleacher Report midseason assessment

Now that we are more or less at the halfway point of the NBA’s 2023-24 season, we can say that we have a pretty good idea of what the Chicago Bulls and the other 29 teams in the league are going to be this season.

And with that baseline of the results of the first 41 contests of the season behind us, some NBA analysts have taken it upon themselves to assess where each team in the Association are compared to preseason expectations, such as Bleacher Report analyst Andy Bailey. In an expansive deep dive into the status quo of the league so far, Bailey seems to be a bit confused by Chicago as many of us are, but there are also good things to point to amid those mixed signals.

“The Chicago Bulls being right around expectations is enough (…),” writes the B/R analyst, “but they get a little boost for turning a little more responsibility over to 23-year-old Coby White (even if that may have been forced, in part, by Zach LaVine’s injury).”

“White is breaking out with 18.6 points, 5.0 assists and 3.0 3s per game while shooting 41.0% from 3,” notes Bailey.

“And while the Bulls being minus-0.5 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor may not sound great initially, it sure does when you consider that they’re minus-8.6 without him. After years of mediocrity, it looks like the Bulls have at least one potential star on the roster.”

Now, even with this recent run of more competitive play, Chicago needs to trade DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic and let White go wild for the rest of this season to move the grade up again before the next quarter ends,” adds the B/R writer.

“Sure, the Bulls could double down on the current formula, chase a play-in berth and maybe even a first-round loss,” suggests Bailey.

“But if they want a higher-ceiling future, it’s time to see what those vets would yield in the trade market.”

FINAL GRADE: C+

