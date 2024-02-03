Chicago Bulls hold steady in latest Bleacher Report power rankings

The Chicago Bulls have held steady in the latest Bleacher Report power rankings for the week, with Chicago staying at No. 21 overall in the league despite winning more games than they lost. Noting the team’s rough start to the league’s 2023-24 season, B/R analyst Andy Bailey writes that the Bulls have “seemingly been clawing to get back to .500 ever since.”

“This week, they crept closer to that presumed goal, going 2-1 with two wins on the road and adding a little more evidence to Coby White‘s Most Improved Player case,” he suggests. “After he put up 35 points and 9 in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, White is averaging 19.0 points and 5.1 assists (up from 9.7 and 2.8 a season ago).”

“If he keeps this up, and the Bulls stay in the hunt for a .500 record and a play-in spot, he has an outside shot at the award.”

What is the Chicago Bulls' greatest need at the NBA's 2024 trade deadline? https://t.co/YcUF2cGpqP pic.twitter.com/A7MYOSHUH1 — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) February 2, 2024

A little hardware for a Bulls player would be a nice silver lining for Chicago in what has mostly been a lost season for the team. What would be nicer is a commitment from the front office to making the team better by getting a bit worse before the 2024 NBA trade deadline passes.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire