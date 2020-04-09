Report: Bulls to hire Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas as next VP of basketball operations

The Chicago Bulls officially offered Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas their top executive job on Wednesday night. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal to make Arturas Karnisovas the franchise’s next executive vice president of basketball operations, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bulls offered the job to Karnisovas earlier this evening, and negotiated the details through the night, sources said. Karnisovas will leave Denver for Chicago after helping Tim Connelly and Josh Kroenke to rebuild the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender. https://t.co/HMtQ2OivGQ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 9, 2020

Karnisovas is currently the general manager of the Nuggets, and has held front office positions with both the Houston Rockets NBA before landing in Denver. He spent six years playing professionally in Europe after an impressive college stint at Seton Hall, too, and was even FIBA’s Player of the Year in 1996 with Barcelona.

Karnisovas had a “lengthy” virtual interview with Bulls chief operating officer Michael Reinsdorf on Tuesday, per Wojnarowski, and Reinsdorf even introduced him to his father on Wednesday for another interview.

According to Wojnarowski, Bulls president John Paxson is expected to move into an advisory role in the near future. Discussions with current general manager Gar Forman about his future are expected to be held soon, too.

