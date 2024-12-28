Chicago brings losing streak into matchup with Dallas

Dallas Stars (20-13-1, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (12-22-2, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to break their three-game skid when they play the Dallas Stars.

Chicago has a 3-7-1 record in Central Division games and a 12-22-2 record overall. The Blackhawks have a 10-5-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Dallas has a 20-13-1 record overall and a 9-3-1 record in Central Division play. The Stars have a +18 scoring differential, with 106 total goals scored and 88 given up.

The teams play Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 6-2. Taylor Hall scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has 11 goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Tyler Bertuzzi has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Matt Duchene has 13 goals and 17 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has scored five goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Stars: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Stars: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press