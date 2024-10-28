Chicago brings losing streak into matchup with Colorado

Chicago Blackhawks (2-6-1, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (5-4, in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -236, Blackhawks +192; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to end their four-game slide with a victory against the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 1-0-0 against the Central Division and 5-4 overall. The Avalanche have gone 3-- in one-goal games.

Chicago has a 2-6-1 record overall and a 0-3-1 record in Central Division play. The Blackhawks have conceded 31 goals while scoring 22 for a -9 scoring differential.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon has four goals and 11 assists for the Avalanche. Sam Malinski has over the last 10 games.

Ryan Donato has three goals for the Blackhawks. Drew Commesso has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 2-6-1, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press