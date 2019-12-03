Blackhawks to investigate Marc Crawford after allegations of physical abuse

The Chicago Blackhawks announced on Monday that they will be launching a review of assistant coach Marc Crawford based on “the recent allegations that have been made regarding his conduct with another organization.”

Per the team’s official Twitter account, Crawford — in his first season with the team — will not be with the organization while this review takes place. The Blackhawks will not comment any further on the matter until the review has been completed.

While the Blackhawks didn’t specify the conduct or organization in question, Sean Avery accused the 58-year-old Crawford of kicking him in a New York Post article published over the weekend. The alleged incident occurred while the two were with the Los Angeles Kings in the mid-2000s.

