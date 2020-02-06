Blackhawks' Robin Lehner gets tattoo of Long Island in respect to last season

Robin Lehner, a former Islanders goaltender, paid homage to his formative season last year. (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner has overcome many personal tribulations throughout his career. To commemorate his transformative year as a New York Islander last season, the 28-year-old recently got a tattoo.

In his one year on Long Island, he was able to set career highs in many statistical categories and get league-wide recognition — winning the William M. Jennings Trophy and Masterton Trophy, while also coming third in Vezina Trophy voting.

Forever imprinted a place that means the world to me and Where I started my new journey. Tribute to a great place filled with great people. Will forever love the island. Chicago has followed suit. pic.twitter.com/f6yGXOfI8f — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) February 6, 2020

Lehner suffers from addiction, trounced his alcohol abuse and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in the middle of his career.

After spending three years on the rebuilding (and tanking) Buffalo Sabres, the Swedish netminder signed a one-year deal with the Islanders in the summer of 2018.

In his first year after making his struggles public, he posted a .930 save percentage and 2.13 goals against average. With him between the pipes, the Islanders had a record of 28-15-8 record.

Lehner’s individual success is continuing with the Blackhawks this season as his feel-good story of a season is now looking like a career rejuvenation. He has a .923 save percentage and 2.83 goals against average for Chicago.

