Chicago’s Billy Donovan on Bulls potentially adding talent via the buyout market

Could the Chicago Bulls have a sneaky plan to improve the roster in ways which do not require giving up a player or draft assets to get them on the roster? Such a move is at least under consideration, according to recent reporting from NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson.

Johnson notes that the Bulls “have an open roster spot and sit roughly $1.7 million underneath the NBA luxury tax threshold” while pointing to the signing of Patrick Beverley last season as a model for Chicago to reproduce. “I think they’re definitely exploring that,” said Bulls head coach Billy Donovan via Johnson. “I think in those buyout markets, my guess would be that there’d be conversations by Artūras Karnisovas and Marc (Eversley) with representation of those players of what they’re thinking.”

“And generally, if there’s someone who has an interest or they feel like it would be a good fit, they’ll bring me in, and we’d probably get on the phone with the player. But as of right now, nothing has moved forward in terms of any plans,” he added.

Chicago Bulls do nothing at the 2024 NBA trade deadline – what is their plan? https://t.co/pMafhKfYee pic.twitter.com/zStvALr6nV — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) February 8, 2024

“Now they’re not opposed to bringing somebody in. But I think they’re certainly going to talk to representation and see where things are at with certain players.”

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire