Chicago Bears at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 12 matchup

The New York Jets (6-4) are making a significant change at quarterback. This week, the Jets will start backup Mike White against the Chicago Bears (3-8).

The Jets struggled offensively last week. The offense mustered just 103 total yards against the New England Patriots. The Jets hope White can provide against the Bears as he owns a 1-2 record in three career starts.

The Bears continue to monitor star quarterback Justin Fields. The dual-threat quarterback injured his shoulder in Week 10. The team is considering him day-to-day as he prepares for Sunday's game. Both teams need a win as they meet at MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bears vs. Jets Week 12 game:

Bears at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Jets 17, Bears 16

New York has a Zach Wilson problem, with his inconsistency and lack of accountability being the main issues. His teammates certainly won’t appreciate his post-game comments, which could have ripple effects in the locker room. Still, that New York defense is among the best at generating pressure and Justin Fields is banged up. This is a buy-low chance for the Jets, though the under may be the best play here.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions late in the first half at Soldier Field, Nov. 13, 2022.
Safid Deen: Jets 23, Bears 20

Justin Fields’ left shoulder injury complicates things for Chicago’s offense on the road, while the Jets might be inspired to play with Joe Flacco or Mike White instead of Zach Wilson at quarterback.

Lance Pugmire: Jets 23, Bears 13

The uncertainty over Justin Fields’ condition following his injury Sunday clouds the Bears’ chances. There’s no denying the Jets’ defensive commitment, however, and that should prove defining.

Jarrett Bell: Jets 20, Bears 17

Nate Davis: Jets 23, Bears 20

Tyler Dragon: Jets 20, Bears 10

