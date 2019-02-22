Chicago Bears to officially release K Cody Parkey

The Chicago Bears will officially release kicker Cody Parkey at the start of the league year after his playoff blunder in last season’s playoffs. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are officially moving on from their infamous kicker.

The Bears will release kicker Cody Parkey at the start of the league year next month, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The #Bears have decided to release K Cody Parkey at the start of the league year, sources say. A fresh start is welcomed by both parties, and the Pro Bowler will likely find work quickly. He’s still due $3.5M guaranteed on his 2019 contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2019





Parkey missed the potential 43-yard game-winning kick in the Bears’ NFC wild card playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles last month after the kick was blocked and then hit the uprights twice as time expired. Naturally, Chicago fans didn’t take it well.

The Bears started working out multiple kickers last month, and ended up signing former Tulsa kicker Redford Jones. The 24-year-old, who was a free agent before signing with Chicago, made 50-of-67 field goals at Tulsa.

Parkey made 23 of 30 field goals and 42 of 45 extra points with the Bears. The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $15 million contract during free agency last year, and is still guaranteed to make $3.5 million next season. The former Pro Bowler just finished his fifth year in the league, and is widely expected to be picked up by a new team for next season.

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Wetzel: How Nike fiasco could be a boon for Zion

• Warriors win, no shock; Curry slam, big surprise

• Megatron’s post-NFL career: Marijuana

• Watch: NBA star’s wife makes him stop gaming

