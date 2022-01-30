Chicago Bears hire Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears hired Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator on Sunday, raiding the staff of rival Green Bay to find the assistant they feel is best suited to install a successful scheme for Justin Fields.

Getsy spent the past two seasons as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Since Getsy moved into his previous role at the start of the 2020 season, Rodgers has 24 games with multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions.

Getsy's hire likely will be the most scrutinized selection for Matt Eberflus' first staff in Chicago. Eberflus was hired Thursday for his first head coaching job in the NFL after he spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator.

New Bears general manager Ryan Poles announced Saturday night that Ian Cunningham had been hired as his assistant general manager. Cunningham was the director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Poles and Eberflus are hoping Getsy can help Fields continue to develop in his second year in the NFL.

In his rookie season, Fields showed the arm, speed and poise that convinced Chicago to trade up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft him with the No. 11 overall pick. But the former Ohio State star also has plenty of room to grow.

Fields took over as the starter after Andy Dalton was injured in Week 2. He threw more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) to go with an unimpressive 73.2 passer rating. Fields also missed time because of rib and ankle injuries. And the Bears were 2-8 in the games he started.

Chicago ranked 24th in yards per game and 27th in scoring last season.

Getsy, who turns 38 on Feb. 16, played quarterback at the University of Akron and began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater. He has seven seasons of NFL coaching experience — all with Green Bay.

