Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 game

The Green Bay Packers (8-8) are hoping to return to the playoffs. They host the Chicago Bears (7-9) in an NFC North clash for their 2023 season finale.

The Packers are returning home after winning back-to-back road games. Last week, they beat the Minnesota Vikings 33-10. Jordan Love threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Aaron Jones added 20 rushes for 120 yards — his second straight game with 100+ yards.

The Bears locked up the No. 1 draft pick with the Carolina Panthers' loss last week. They've also won two consecutive games. In last week's 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Justin Fields threw for 268 yards, DJ Moore had 159 receiving yards (his second-highest yards this season) and Khalil Herbert had 124 rushing yards (his third 100-yard game of the year).

Green Bay won the season opener at Soldier Field 38-20. Love threw three touchdowns.

The Bears haven't won at Lambeau Field since 2015 when they won 17-13 behind Jay Cutler.

Packers vs. Bears odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Packers (-3)

Moneyline: Packers (-165); Bears (+140)

Over/under: 44

Lorenzo Reyes: Packers 26, Bears 18

This is a game Green Bay absolutely cannot afford to lose and Jordan Love has been playing very efficiently lately. The Packers may be inching toward full health, though the concern is Joe Barry’s defense going up against a steady and versatile Justin Fields. Still, I like the Packers to take this.

Tyler Dragon: Packers 24, Bears 20

The Bears have won four of their last five games. Justin Fields is making a strong case that he should be Chicago’s franchise QB for the foreseeable future. However, the Packers have scored over 30 points in their last two games and need a win to secure a playoff spot.

Safid Deen: Bears 27, Packers 23

The Packers can’t lose at home in the final game of the season with a playoff berth on the line for the second straight year, right? As much as a loss would help Chicago secure two Top 10 picks in the draft, the Bears would love nothing more than to spoil Green Bay’s chance to make the playoffs. This will be a shootout at Lambeau Field, but Justin Fields and D.J. Moore are dynamic, while Jordan Love may not have some of his top receiving targets in the biggest game of the season.

Victoria Hernandez: Packers 26, Bears 21

The Bears have been improving along the final stretch of the season, but Lambeau Field has proven again this year to be one of the hardest environments in the NFL. The Packers will take the momentum from two road wins to end the season on a high note and cross their fingers for the rest of the pieces to fall in place for their playoff ticket.

Jordan Mendoza: Packers 24, Bears 23

This one has the potential to be the game of the week. Playing for nothing, Chicago would love nothing more than to keep its rival out of the playoffs. But Green Bay still owns Chicago, and it makes it 10-in-a-row to clinch a playoff spot.

