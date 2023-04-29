Chicago Bears draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears:
Round 1 (No. 10 overall, from Saints through Eagles) — Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee: He can play left tackle or right, where he really shined in 2022 – including shutting down No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr. in the Vols' upset of Alabama. Either way, the 6-5, 333-pound, All-SEC selection will now be expected to bolster the protection of Justin Fields for an offense that ranked 28th in 2022 despite the second-year quarterback's singular heroics. Draft tracker
Round 2 (53, from Ravens) — Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida: Reinforcements on the way for a Chicago defense that allowed the most points in the NFL in 2022. At 6-6, 310 pounds (with sub 4.9 speed), Dexter should be a disruptive force if his talents are harnessed. Draft tracker
Round 2 (56, from Jaguars) — Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (Fla.): Chicago moves up for a 6-foot, 198-pound corner who posted a 4.45 40 time in Indy. Not much ball production with three INTs in four collegiate seasons, but this defense needs the depth at corner. Draft tracker
Round 3 (64) — Zacch Pickens, DT, Sou Carolina: Chicago continues bolstering its D-line 11 spots after taking Florida's Dexter. The Bears had the league's fewest sacks (20) in 2022 but apparently more focused on buttressing what was also the NFC's worst run defense (157.3 yards per game allowed). Draft tracker
Round 4 (115, from Saints) — Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas Draft tracker
Round 4 (133, from Eagles)
Round 5 (148, from Patriots through Ravens)
Round 5 (165, from Eagles through Saints)
Round 7 (218)
Round 7 (258, compensatory)
Chicago Bears' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 39 overall): Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
2021 (No. 11 overall): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
2020 (No. 43 overall): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
2019 (No. 73 overall): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
2018 (No. 8 overall): Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Chicago