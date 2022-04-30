Chicago Bears draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears:

Round 2 (No. 39 overall) - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington: They make their inaugural pick of this draft by taking a solid corner, one who can play outside or in the slot and augments the league's third-ranked pass defense. Gordon, the latest in a long line of excellent UW DBs, probably moves into a starting role on the outside while recent veteran signing Tavon Young stays in the slot. Draft tracker

Round 2 (48, from Chargers) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State: He feels like a Chicago player, a DB who can bring the wood. But Brisker can do more than that, another safety who's able to play deep at the line of scrimmage or in the slot. He should start Day 1 at strong safety. This selection was obtained courtesy of the Khalil Mack trade earlier this year. Draft tracker

Round 3 (71) - Velus Jones, Jr., WR, Tennessee: Caught 62 passes last year but might make his mark as a return man first for Chicago. Still, a guy with 4.31 speed is a guy QB Justin Fields will want on the field with the offense. Draft tracker

Round 5 (168, from Bills) - Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

Round 5 (174, from Bengals) - Dominique Robinson, DE, Miami (Ohio)

Round 6 (186)

Round 6 (203, from Bills)

Round 6 (207, from 49ers through Jets and Texans)

Round 7 (226, from Giants through Bengals)

Round 7 (254, compensatory, from Chargers)

Round 7 (255, compensatory, from Chargers)

Chicago Bears' last five top draft picks:

2021 (No. 11 overall): Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

2020 (No. 43 overall): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

2019 (No. 73 overall): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State

2018 (No. 8 overall): Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

2017 (No. 2 overall): Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

