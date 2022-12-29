Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Dan Campbell's push to the playoffs with the Detroit Lions (7-8) took a big hit after a Week 16 loss, but the team now returns home for a date with NFC North rival Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-12).

The Lions have been one of the NFL's hottest teams in the second half and will look to keep the momentum going against a lowly Bears team that, despite boasting one of the top QB talents in the league, has struggled to string together consistent performances. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bears vs. Lions Week 17 game:

Lorenzo Reyes: Lions 30, Bears 20

Chicago needs to address the lack of help Justin Fields has on offense. Until that happens, stay away from the Bears, who generate highlight plays but not consistency against the spread, having covered just six of their last eight.

Safid Deen: Lions 27, Bears 24

Detroit got run over in Carolina last week, but a home game against a 3-12 Chicago team will help them get back on track for a possible playoff berth.

Richard Morin: Lions 30, Bears 21

A leaky Bears defense against an impressive Lions offense at home doesn't equal a favorable matchup for Chicago.

