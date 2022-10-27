Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) ready themselves for a home matchup against Justin Fields' Chicago Bears (3-4).

The Bears are on the heels of a Monday Night Football win in Week 7 but now face a tough test against a Dallas offense led by Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb. Do Fields and Co. have some road magic in them? Or will Prescott further settle in form his return from injury? The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bears vs. Cowboys Week 8 game:

Bears at Cowboys odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Cowboys (-9.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-500); Bears (+360)

Over/under: 42.5

More odds, injury info for Bears vs. Cowboys

MICHAEL IRVIN: Michael Irvin: 'Absolutely asinine' to ask Cowboys' Dak Prescott to do same things as backup Cooper Rush

REPORTS: NFL to review incident when officials appeared to ask Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for autograph

NEW LIDS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

Lorenzo Reyes: Cowboys 20, Bears 14

Dallas needs to find much more of a downfield passing game with Dak Prescott under center. Until then, I’m counting on the Cowboys to be in closer games. Chicago’s staff — finally — appears to have unlocked the strategy of using Justin Fields’ legs to open up the passing game. I like the under here, too.

CeeDee Lamb has yet to top 100 receiving yards in a game this season, but he could this week with quarterback Dak Prescott returning to action for the first time since Week 1.

Safid Deen: Cowboys 27, Bears 21

Justin Fields and the Bears' offense found some life on the road in New England last week, but the Cowboys' defense is one of the best in the NFL. Dak Prescott will also improve in his second game back from his hand injury.

Lance Pugmire: Cowboys 27, Bears 17

The return of Dak Prescott was timed perfectly to games against NFC North stragglers. While Justin Fields ran wild against New England Monday, short rest and a stiffer resistance make that look like an aberration in this spot.

NFL WEEK 7 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Bengals offense returns to form; Packers more than receiver away

Story continues

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Observations from Week 7 of 2022 NFL season: What's wrong with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and NFC?

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys: Game predictions, picks, odds