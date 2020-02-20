Brian Urlacher’s brother, 9 others reportedly charged in offshore sports gambling ring in Chicago

Casey Urlacher, the brother of former Chicago Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher, was among 10 people charged Thursday by federal authorities who alleged that they ran an offshore gambling ring in the Chicago area that brought in millions of dollars, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Casey — who is also the mayor of Mettawa, Illinois, a small village in the Chicagoland area — was charged with conspiracy and running an illegal gambling business. Per the report, Casey was accused of acting as the agent for the gambling ring and recruiting bettors.

Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher was federal charges in an alleged gambling ring. Urlacher is the brother of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to the Chicago Tribune, nine others were charged in the ring, including Nicholas Stella, a Chicago police officer who had served for 18 years, and Matthew Knight, also known as “Sweaters.” The ring was allegedly run by Vincent Delguidice, 54, who was known as “Uncle Mick.” Delguidice’s 84-year-old father was also charged.

The group allegedly paid a Costa Rica-based sportsbook to run the website, “UncleMickSports.com.” Agents searched Delguidice’s home last year, per the report, and seized more than $1 million in cash and hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of silver bars, gold coins and jewelry.

“Those who enforce the law should understand more than anyone the importance of following the law,” interim Chicago police Superintendent Charlie Beck said, via the Chicago Tribune. “The allegations against suspended police officer Nicholas Stella are very serious and if proven, they undermine everything the men and women of the Chicago Police Department represent.”

Brian played for the Bears for 13 seasons from 2000-2012, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018. He recorded 1,361 total tackles and 22 interceptions throughout his career in Chicago.

Casey played football for three seasons at Lake Forest College and briefly in the Arena Football League before he was elected mayor in 2013.

Story continues

Arraignment dates for those involved have not been set.

More from Yahoo Sports: