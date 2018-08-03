Chicago anti-violence march ends at Wrigley Field without incident

An anti-violence march in Chicago that some feared would disrupt Thursday's Cubs-Padres game ended without incident outside Wrigley Field shortly before the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. CT, according to multiple media reports.

Protesters marched into the Wrigleyville neighborhood in the same week Chicago marked its 300th murder of 2018, demonstrating over city officials' inability to manage ongoing violence on the South and West sides.

Cubs fans looked on from Wrigley's upper deck inside the stadium, while others inside the gates were confronted by the protesters as they arrived about an hour before the game’s start time while police and media helicopters flew overhead.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green told USA Today by email Thursday that the team was not “the subject, target or topic of the march."

Still, march organizers purposefully planned to end the protest at Wrigley Field, the jewel of the city’s North Side, as a way to emphasize the violence elsewhere in Chicago.

One marcher's sign read: “North Side ignores gun violence. Silence says it all.”

The Cub advised fans to seek alternate routes because of expected disruptions on surface roads around the ballpark. Meantime, Chicago PD prepared for the marchers by being ready to block them from disrupting admission to Thursday night's game.

There were as many police officers on hand — some 300 on foot and horseback — as would be for a World Series game.

A Chicago Police Department spokesman said no arrests were made.

The game started on time, and the Padres won, 6-1.