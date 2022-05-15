Chicago alt-weekly survives column clash, going nonprofit

  • Staff and supporters of the Chicago Reader rally Thursday, April 21, 2022, outside the home of Reader investor Leonard Goodman. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
    1/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    Staff and supporters of the Chicago Reader rally Thursday, April 21, 2022, outside the home of Reader investor Leonard Goodman. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits in his home for a portrait with his dogs Lucy and Poncho, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    2/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits in his home for a portrait with his dogs Lucy and Poncho, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper stands for a portrait at her office with a weather beaten newspaper box Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    3/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper stands for a portrait at her office with a weather beaten newspaper box Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at his Chicago home Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    4/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at his Chicago home Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait in her office Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    5/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait in her office Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • HOLD FOR STORY Staff and supporters of the Chicago Reader rally Thursday, April 21, 2022 outside the home of Reader investor Leonard Goodman. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
    6/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    HOLD FOR STORY Staff and supporters of the Chicago Reader rally Thursday, April 21, 2022 outside the home of Reader investor Leonard Goodman. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at her office Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    7/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at her office Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at his Chicago home Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    8/8

    Chicago Reader Turmoil

    Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at his Chicago home Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Staff and supporters of the Chicago Reader rally Thursday, April 21, 2022, outside the home of Reader investor Leonard Goodman. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits in his home for a portrait with his dogs Lucy and Poncho, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper stands for a portrait at her office with a weather beaten newspaper box Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at his Chicago home Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait in her office Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
HOLD FOR STORY Staff and supporters of the Chicago Reader rally Thursday, April 21, 2022 outside the home of Reader investor Leonard Goodman. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Tracy Baim, publisher of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at her office Monday, May 9, 2022, in Chicago. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over co-owner Leonard Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but "it was very clear he didn't like any" of their proposals. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Leonard Goodman, co-owner of the Chicago Reader weekly newspaper sits for a portrait at his Chicago home Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Reader is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over Goodman's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children. Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, despite disagreement about his point of view. "This is an opinion piece," he said. "It's not writing as a scientist." (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
KATHLEEN FOODY
·5 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Reader, the city's famed alt-weekly, is expected to become a nonprofit this month after the sale was nearly derailed over a co-owner's column opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements for children.

The publication was on track to be sold to the new nonprofit last year until the November printing of defense attorney Leonard Goodman’s column headlined “Vaxxing our kids" prompted allegations of misinformation and censorship.

Goodman agreed to step aside in late April, allowing the sale to go through. Still, the standoff among the alt-weekly's managers left staff members in limbo for months, wondering if the Reader would be shut down after surviving multiple previous sales and the coronavirus pandemic.

In the column, Goodman wrote that “feverish hype by government officials, mainstream media outlets, and Big Pharma" made him question whether his 6-year-old daughter should be vaccinated.

Critics including former and current Reader staff quickly blasted his take, arguing that Goodman relied on sources repeatedly fact-checked by media and infectious-disease experts.

Publisher Tracy Baim said editors asked to hire an independent fact-checker to vet the column. Baim said she and her co-publisher then met with Goodman and discussed options, but “it was very clear he didn't like any” of their proposals.

Goodman said the Reader should have stood by him once the piece was published, regardless of his argument.

“This is an opinion piece,” he said. “It’s not writing as a scientist.”

Hoping to keep the peace, Baim said she told editors they would leave the column as written until the sale closed. But then two board members accused Baim and Reader staff of censorship and demanded several changes to the sale agreement — stalling the transition.

Sladjana Vuckovic, one of the members who backed Goodman, said she wouldn't have objected to the Reader publishing another writer's column favoring vaccination for kids but thought Goodman's perspective “was of great interest" and didn't require a rewrite.

The Reader's staff union led protests outside Goodman's home last month, bringing renewed attention to their demand that Goodman and his backers “free the Reader.” Many in the city's arts, music and performing arts communities backed the push, sharing stories of the Reader's influence on Chicago.

The alt-weekly first published in 1971, with editions assembled in some of its young founders’ apartments. In an issue celebrating the publication’s 50th anniversary, one founder recalled breaking even for the first time three years later.

By the 1980s, ad revenue was in the millions and kept growing to a peak of $22.6 million in 2002. But the Reader has struggled financially since as advertising dollars migrated online and the publication shuffled between owners.

Goodman and Elzie Higginbottom, a developer, bought the alt-weekly for $1 in 2018 in an orchestrated bid to keep it alive. Baim, also the founder of the LGBT newspaper the Windy City Times, became the Reader’s publisher.

She felt a drastic change was the only solution. In the summer of 2019, Baim made her pitch to the owners and board: form a new nonprofit to purchase the Reader.

The IRS approved creation of the Reader Institute for Community Journalism in February 2020. And then the COVID-19 pandemic arrived.

Alt-weeklies including the Reader have struggled for several decades alongside local newspapers. But they were uniquely vulnerable to the pandemic that abruptly shut down restaurants, performing arts and other advertisers.

“Any news outlet that was free and dependent entirely on advertising had a very real and in some ways almost impossible challenge,” said Dan Kennedy, a journalism professor at Northeastern University specializing in alternative business models.

Nonprofit local newsrooms remain rare in U.S. media, but there has been a growing push to create them as the pressures of a declining business model force consolidation and increasing ownership by hedge funds and private equity.

The Reader cut its 60,000 printed copies down to twice a month, furloughed staff and tried to make money by selling branded merchandise and publishing a coloring book.

“We lost almost 100 percent of advertising overnight,” Baim said. “We had to basically dance for dollars.”

Baim said she still believed the nonprofit strategy was the Reader's best chance — if board members and Goodman would allow it to go forward. But she and others balked at the board members' insistence on more seats on the new nonprofit's board.

Goodman said he tried to work out an agreement with his co-owner “for many months," including a proposal to complete the sale and resolve the dispute about the board appointments later on. That idea was rejected, he said.

”And there was no path forward at that point other than filing a lawsuit, which would have destroyed the Reader" Goodman said.

Goodman said the dispute hasn't swayed his confidence in the sources cited in the column. He called the suggestion that staff felt pressure to run a co-owner’s piece “complete nonsense” and said his opposition to requiring vaccines was the reason for the backlash, not his sources.

Baim though said that the staff’s pushback was a journalistic response to the sources Goodman used — not a reaction to his opinion.

“I am horrified the relationship deteriorated over one column out of 21 that we tried to do the right thing journalistically with,” Baim said.

For the Reader's staff, the final sale expected to close this month brings optimism. But they worry the delay cost the paper financially and will make the process ahead more difficult, said Philip Montoro, the music editor who has been on staff since 1996.

"We don't have owners anymore, there's no backstop, no safety net,” Montoro said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Carter Savoie to entry-level contract

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have signed forward Carter Savoie to a three-year, entry-level contract beginning with this season. Savoie, 20, joined Oilers AHL affiliate Bakersfield on April 18 on an amateur tryout contract, appearing in two games and tallying two penalty minutes. Prior to his time with the Condors, he helped the University of Denver win the 2022 NCAA National Championship, scoring in three of the team's four games during the tournament. A sophomore wit

  • Maple Leafs rookie Michael Bunting among Calder Trophy finalists

    Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Michael Bunting is one of the finalists of the Calder Trophy. Detroit Red Wings defenceman Moritz Seider and Anaheim Ducks centre Trevor Zegras are the other finalists for the award “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition." "It feels good," Bunting said Wednesday in Toronto before the team departed for Tampa, Fla., for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series with the Lightning. "It was a lot of fun this season and I had s

  • Inaugural St. John's women's hockey tournament brings fun, inclusion to the ice

    A sense of joy was palpable this weekend at a small rink in St. John's on Saturday, where dozens of women came together for the first big hockey tournament to involve teams from "overseas" in more than two years. Volunteers pulled together the inaugural Skoden Hockey Club Classic, bringing together more than 100 women's hockey players from the St. John's region with 21 of their long-distance counterparts from St-Pierre-Miquelon — the French archipelago off Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. A langu

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Backlund, Mangiapane lead Flames in 3-1 win over Stars to take series lead

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane and Mikael Backlund led a third-period surge by the Calgary Flames in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars to take a 3-2 lead in their playoff series. Mangiapane and Backlund each had a goal and an assist and Trevor Lewis added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who pushed the Stars to the brink of elimination in the best-of-seven conference quarterfinal. Game 6 is Saturday in Dallas. "It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it's going to be a real

  • Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season

    McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Munoz was standing in the middle of the fairway on the 18th hole thinking about his shot at a 59 in the first round of the Byron Nelson. After missing the green, he became the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 in the same season. Munoz made a nice flop shot from the right of the green, then holed the 12-foot birdie putt to wrap up his 12-under round that included an impressive surge after his only bogey. “I mean, I wanted to give myself a cha

  • Auston Matthews' passion pivotal in Leafs' comeback win

    By his very high regular-season standards, Auston Matthews was kept relatively quiet by the Tampa Bay Lightning through Game 4 but Toronto's star forward broke out in a fit of purpose and passion in Game 5, driving the Leafs to a famous win.&nbsp;

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Gleyber day: Torres' 5 RBIs lead surging Yanks over Jays 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres sent a fastball soaring, started jogging toward first base and raised his right arm about the time a young boy in the first row of the right field short porch caught the ball on the fly. Torres followed his go-ahead, three-run homer with a two-run single and led the surging New York Yankees over the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Wedesday for their 15th win in 17 games. “My swing is getting better and better,” Torres said. “I think confidence is back, and that is the most i

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Thursday, the New York Rangers host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 5 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports ap

  • Canadian men to host Iran in June soccer friendly at B.C. Place Stadium

    Canada will host Iran in a men's soccer friendly on June 5 in Vancouver. The match is part of a two-game homestand at B.C. Place Stadium. The Canadian men will open CONCACAF Nations League A play there against Curacao on June 9 before closing out the FIFA international window with another CONCACAF Nations League game against Honduras in San Pedro Sula on June 13. Canada, ranked 38th in the world, and No. 21 Iran are both preparing for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this November. Canada will play i

  • Kane scores twice as Oilers beat Kings, force deciding game

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Connor McDavid added a goal and two assists, Tyson Barrie scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers avoided elimination with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Game 6 of their first-round Western Conference series. Kane has seven goals in the series, including three multi-goal games. The road team has won four times in the series. Cody Ceci added a pair of assists and Mike Smith stopped 30 shots for

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Sidney Crosby leaves injured after hit to head in Game 5 vs. Rangers

    The Penguins captain left the game in the second period and did not return after a hit from Jacob Trouba.

  • Whitecaps coast to 2-0 victory over Valour FC in Canadian Championship action

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps ended their jinx against Canadian Premier League sides in the Canadian Championship, cruising to a comfortable win on Wednesday. Russell Teibert scored his first-ever goal in the competition, and the match-winner, as the ‘Caps beat Valour FC to ensure their passage into the next round of the competition. Teibert tucked away a rebound from a shot by Deiber Caicedo in the 19th minute to guarantee the win. Fellow Canadian Ryan Raposo doubled the lead in the 22nd

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Inexperienced Flames focus on 'process' with goal to finish off playoff opponents

    DALLAS — Closing out an NHL playoff series to advance to the next one has a way of accelerating a player's maturation. The Calgary Flames may have been the higher seed heading into their conference quarterfinal against the Dallas Stars, but the Dallas lineup is deep in players who know what it takes to advance deep into the post-season after a run to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago. "You want to break that down just (compare) the two lineups and see who has played in more winning-series game

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see