Chicago air quality hits 'very unhealthy' category as Canadian wildfire smoke infiltrates Midwest

Canadian wildfire smoke is infiltrating the Midwest on Tuesday and the air in Chicago has deteriorated to the Air Quality Index's "very unhealthy" category.

The AQI in hazy Chicago reached 228 on Tuesday afternoon. Any number over 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PHOTO: Haze obscures the Chicago skyline, June 27, 2023. (Teresa Crawford/AP)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

PHOTO: Children participate in a summer camp on Montrose Beach as buildings behind the shore are blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

MORE: Canada breaks record for annual wildfire smoke emissions: Copernicus

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warned in a statement Tuesday, "We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors. For additional precautions, all Chicagoans may also consider wearing masks, limiting their outdoor exposure, moving activities indoors, running air purifiers, and closing windows."

PHOTO: Cars pass through Lake Shore Drive as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Low visibility due to wildfire smoke will continue today. Consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities. For observations and forecasts of air quality, visit https://t.co/N5S58sVQNn. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/esa7G2JVm4 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 27, 2023

The worst air quality in the world Tuesday morning was in Wisconsin.

The state's Department of Natural Resources issued a statewide air quality advisory that's in effect until Thursday.

PHOTO: A haze of smoke hovers in the air of Milwaukee at Veteran's Park, June 27, 2023. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USAToday Network)

MORE: Wildfire smoke map: Forecast shows which US cities, states are being impacted by Canadian wildfires

On Tuesday afternoon the AQI in Milwaukee registered in the "very unhealthy" category.

"The most significant air quality and health impacts are anticipated between noon on Tuesday, 6/27 and noon on Wednesday, 6/28," Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources said. "This is a dynamic situation, and conditions may change rapidly over the next few days. It is important to pay close attention to the air quality in your area and take action, especially if you don’t feel well."

REMINDER: The DNR has issued a statewide multi-day air quality advisory due to another round of smoke from Canadian wildfires. The current advisory is in effect through noon on Thursday, 6/29. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/iISBCsas9t — Wisconsin DNR (@WDNR) June 27, 2023

MORE: What to know about the Air Quality Index from wildfire smoke and how it affects human health

By Tuesday evening the densest smoke will be in cities including Springfield, Illinois; Peoria, Illinois; Louisville, Kentucky and Roanoke, Virginia.

PHOTO: Wildfire Smoke Forecast, Tues. 8PM (ABC news)

On Wednesday morning, the haze will be noticeable from Iowa to North Carolina. The smoke is forecast to be strongest in cities near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and St. Louis, Missouri.

PHOTO: Wildfire Smoke Forecast, Wed. 7AM (ABC News)

On Wednesday afternoon, the smoke will start to weaken slightly but reduced air quality is still expected from Minnesota to North Carolina.

PHOTO: Wildfire Smoke Forecast, Wed. 2PM (ABC News)

The smoke is expected to lessen significantly Wednesday night into Thursday. A milky sky is still expected from Michigan to Georgia and those with asthma and other respiratory issues may still have difficulty breathing.

Story continues

The smoke is forecast to clear on Friday when showers and thunderstorms hit the region.

Earlier this month the Canadian wildfire smoke drifted toward the Northeast, blanketing New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., in a dangerous orange haze and prompting serious air quality alerts in over a dozen states. On June 7 New York City's AQI hit 484, the highest level on record.

PHOTO: Air Quality Index (AQI) (ABC News Photo Illustration)

Chicago air quality hits 'very unhealthy' category as Canadian wildfire smoke infiltrates Midwest originally appeared on abcnews.go.com