Chic loft once owned by Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo lists in NYC. Take a look

A stylish, roomy loft that is a prime example of desirable city living quarters has landed on the real estate market in Manhattan for $6.2 million.

Another appealing fact about the space? The two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft was also owned by Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine and his ex-Victoria Secret model wife, Behati Prinsloo, according to multiple news outlets including People and Architectural Digest.

“This incredible loft is truly a unique property in the heart of Soho’s historic Cast Iron District. The original charm is showcased through cast iron columns, hardwood floors, exposed wood beams, and most notably, 13’ tin ceilings and a massive floor plan, making each space feel distinct while perfectly working together visually,” listing agent Clayton Orrigo told People.

Other desirable features include:

Massive windows

Chef’s kitchen

Wine fridge

Great room

Built-in bookshelf

“Built circa 1883 and conceived by the famed Henry Fernbach, 112 Greene is a classic cast-iron store-and-loft building that once served as an artist-run exhibition space, and home to the Greene Street Recording studio,” the listing on Compass says of the building itself.

Behati Prinsloo, left, and Adam Levine attend Calirosa Tequila Sunset Happy Hour during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Miami Beach. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Levine has been making headlines over the last couple of months. The singer has denied allegations of cheating after women stepped forward and has said he used “poor judgment” in interactions with women who weren’t Prinsloo, the New York Post reported.

