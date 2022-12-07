Chiawana wrestlers dominate Bob Mars Invite + All-state volleyball teams named

Two Tri-Citians were named to the Class 4A team of the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team, which was voted on by the state’s coaches and released this week.

Kamiakin junior setter Ryle Dolven — named the Player of the Year for the Mid-Columbia Conference — was selected on the second team.

Chiawana senior middle blocker Emily Dawes was honorable mention. Graham-Kapowsin outside hitter Hailey Brockway was named Class 4A State Player of the Year.

In Class 1A, College Place senior outside hitter Zoe Hardy was a first-team all state selection, while Connell senior blocker Chloe Niel was a second-team selection.

Chelan outside hitter Olivia Strandberg was named 1A State Player of the Year.

In Class 2B, Tri-Cities Prep senior middle blocker/receive specialist McKaila Balcom was named first-team all-state, while two players from Lind-Ritzville-Sprague-Washtucna-Harrington — senior outside hitter Taylor Galbreath and junior libero Megan Melchar — were named second-team all-state.

Honorable mention selections included Tri-Cities Prep sophomore outside hitter Ava Douglas, and Walla Walla Valley Academy setter/receive specialist Clara Scully, a junior.

La Conner outside hitter Ellie Marble was named 2B State Player of the Year.

In 1B, Liberty Christian senior middle blocker Makayla Patrick earned honorable mention status.

Oakesdale outside hitter Gianna Anderson was named 1B State Player of the Year.

The 3A State Player of the Year is Bellevue outside hitter Brooke Huard, while the 2A State Player of the Year is Ellensburg outside hitter Abby Harrell.

▪ Liberty Christian’s Makayla Patrick was named MVP as the Southeast 1B all-conference volleyball team recently.

Patrick was one of three Patriots who made the first-team unit. Sophomore Calista Davis and senior Laura Reed were also named first-team all-league, as well as Patrick.

DeSales senior Tayle Mooney and Sunnyside Christian senior Breya Faber were also named first-team all-conference.

Story continues

Prep wrestling

Chiawana’s boys took the team title at the Bob Mars Invite on Saturday at Kennewick High School.

The Riverhawks, who had four individual weight class champions, finished with 219 points among the 22 teams. Othello placed second with 182 points, and Hanford was third with 137.

Judah Bishop led Chiawana with a first-place finish at 182 pounds, and was named tournament MVP.

Other Riverhawks to win titles were Lane Hedrick (285 pounds), Isaiah Medina (126) and Jordan Tobias (145).

There were five other local weight class champions: Othello’s Isaac Campos (113), Walla Walla’s Mateo Caso (152), Hanford’s Jake Hubby (160), Richland’s Saul Salinas (120), and Hanford’s Caden Wilson (170).

▪ Pasco had two individual champions at the Kennewick Lioness tournament last Friday.

Justice Sanchez rolled to the 120-pound title for the Bulldogs, while teammate Natalia Tovar added the 100-pound crown.

One other area wrestler, Chiawana’s Alanna Haney, earned the 145-pound title.

▪ The Mid-Columbia had two tournament champions last Saturday at the Eastmont Ladycat Classic: Hermiston’s Lorena Guardado at 145 pounds, and Warden’s Jada Hernandez at 115 pounds.

Prep basketball

Richland’s boys went to Utah last weekend for its annual trip of three non-conference games. The Bombers went 1-2. But that’s not the important thing. Richland head coach Earl Streufert likes to bring his team to this tournament each season for more of a bonding experience. It has worked, as the Bombers usually get deep into the postseason.

Hermiston beat Ellensburg 81-74 last Friday, as Grant Olsen scored 34 points to lead his team to the victory.

Hanford opened the girls basketball season on Nov. 26 with a 78-66 win over host Eastmont. That was new coach Colette Gall first game as the Falcons head coach.

Big win by Chiawana’s boys on Tuesday night, holding on for a 54-53 non-league victory over visiting Davis. Michael Hansen sank the game-winning free throw with no time left on the clock.

Prep football

Sunnyside dominated the Big Nine Conference all-conference squad, which was voted on by the league’s coaches and recently released.

Grizzlies senior QB Brent Maldonado was named Big Nine MVP; junior Santiago Casas was named Lineman of the Year; the Grizzlies had the Defensive Line of the Year; and Marshall Lobbestael was named Coach of the Year in his first season as Sunnyside’s head coach.

The Grizzlies also had four players named to the first team: senior defensive lineman Luke Almaguer, Casas on the offensive line, junior Noah McNair at wide receiver and defensive back, and senior Durante Ramos at linebacker.

College update

Eastern Washington University had two players named to the Big Sky Conference’s second team all-conference volleyball unit. They also happen to both be from the Mid-Columbia.

Junior outside hitter Sage Brustad (Richland) and sophomore receive specialist/outside hitter Alyssa Radke (Connell) both received Big Sky honors.

Brustad led the Eagles (11-18 record) with 363 kills, and was second on the team with 243 digs and 42 service aces.

Radke was second on the team in both kills (318) and blocks (85).

▪ Senior midfielder Jay Mendoza (Prosser/CBC) was one of the few bright spots for the St. Martin’s University men’s soccer team, which finished the season with a 2-14-2 record.

Mendoza was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference’s second unit of its men’s all-conference soccer team.

Mendoza led the Saints with 4 assists, and he was second on the team in minutes played at 1,504.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.