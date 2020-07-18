RuPaul's Drag Race Star Chi Chi Devayne 'Overwhelmed' By 'Outpouring Of Love' Since Being Hospitalised

RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Chi Chi Devayne has said she’s been “overwhelmed” by the “outpouring of love” she’s received since being hospitalised with suspected kidney failure.

Chi Chi was admitted to hospital earlier this week, telling her Instagram followers: “I have high blood pressure and they’ve said that I’m going through kidney failure.

“So tomorrow they’re going to give me a biopsy on my kidneys and let me know what it is that’s making my blood pressure so high.”

Chi Chi then disclosed that she’d undergone dialysis treatment to try and “get my kidneys back functioning”, noting: “I let it go too long without going to the doctor and these are the consequences. Take care of your body.”

Chi Chi in her All Stars 3 publicity picture (Photo: Logo)

Since then, Chi Chi’s fans and fellow drag queens have been sending their well wishes, as well as posting her Paypal and Venmo accounts so fans can contribute to her medical bills.

Send a special prayer for my baby Chi chi Devayne. We need to bombard heavens gates.. speak her name and thank God for his will to be done.. speedy recovery baby girl.. — Kennedy Davenport The Dancing Diva of Texas (@kennedyddoftx) July 16, 2020

Send this angel some love and healing energy. pic.twitter.com/IThNPcKPw1 — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) July 17, 2020

Please Send all your love and support to Chichi Devayne 🥺😍🙏🏾



•⁠Venmo - @Zavion-Davenport

•⁠Cashapp - $ZavionDavenport

•⁠Paypal - chichikdevayne@gmail.com



pic.twitter.com/RiKJfzNfMa — The Vixen (@TheVixensworld) July 16, 2020

I don’t believe in much but ALL the love and healing energy to Chi Chi Devayne! Flawless, stunning, and we need her back on the stripper pole in top form! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/G7QX7p8dCD — Trixie Mattel (@trixiemattel) July 16, 2020

Let’s help our dear Chi Chi so she can be on her way to a speedy recovery! https://t.co/EhoXHTX0TT — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) July 17, 2020

Chi Chi – real name Zavion Davenport – has now posted a new video message from her hospital bed on her Instagram story, updating fans about her condition.

“It’s day three, and I’m feeling ‘much bettah’,” she said, referring to fellow Drag Race star Baga Chipz’s catchphrase.

“I’m ready to get the hell out of here. But I know I’ve got to get well first. But I’m ready to go.”

She then wrote: “I see you alls outpouring of love. I promise I’m gonna call y’all back I’m just still overwhelmed.”

Originally hailing from Shreveport, Louisiana, Chi Chi made it to the final four in the eighth series of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

She later returned for the third All Stars run, finishing in eighth place.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.