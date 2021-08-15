'Chhota Kisan, Desh Ki Shaan': PM Modi Calls for Increasing Strength of Farmers

Amid sustained resistance from a section of farmers over three controversial agriculture laws introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 15 August, said that his government's aim is to turn small farmers into the pride of the nation.

Delivering his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said the country will have to work on strengthening the collective power of farmers.

""Our mantra is 'Chhota kisan bane desh ki shaan'. It's our dream. In years to come, we've to further increase the collective strength of small farmers of the country, we will have to provide them new facilities. 'Kisan rail' runs on more than 70 rail routes of the country today."" - Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

Adding that farmers have been given new facilities, PM Modi said that they "must become the country's pride."

Need to Work for Next-Gen Infra

Addressing the nation on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, PM Modi said that the country will have to work together for "next-generation infrastructure, world-class manufacturing, cutting innovations and new-age technology."

Adding that facilities like road and electricity have reached villages in the past few years, Prime Minister Modi said that "today, optical fibre network is providing the power of data to villages, internet is reaching there."

Maintaining that the digital infrastructure of villages in undergoing rapid change, the prime minister said that "Digital entrepreneurs are getting ready in villages too."

