Chhattisgarh: US organization to award Koriya SP for innovative policing, work in Naxal affected areas

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 6 (ANI): International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), a prestigious US organization, will facilitate the superintendent of police (SP) from Chhattisgarh's Koriya district for his efforts towards innovative policing and his work in Naxal affected areas.

Chhattisgarh's Koriya district SP is among two Indian police officers, who will be awarded under IAPC's "40 under 40" category. The other awardees are from the UAE, USA, Canada, Australia and South Korea.

Talking to the media after been selected for the prestigious award, Singh said policing is all about giving a fear-free atmosphere to all.

"It is a big moment not that I have been chosen for IACP Award-2021 but because of the fact that our good works have been recognized, which will continue motivating us to serve the people in the best possible manner and without any biases and prejudices. Policing is all about giving a fear-free atmosphere to all and standing firmly by people in the hour of crisis," said Singh.

Uttar Pradesh cadre IPS officer Amit Kumar has also been selected for the award.

The award will be conferred upon them at a special function to be held at IACP headquarters in Texas, US. (ANI)