Chhattisgarh: Indian man arrested for wedding bomb that killed groom

Police say the accused is a former lover of the bride

A newly-married Indian man and his brother have died after a home theatre system they received as a wedding gift exploded.

Police said the gift was planted with explosives that went off as soon as it was plugged into power.

While the groom died on the spot, his brother succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police said the bomb was allegedly sent by the bride's former lover who was angry at her for marrying another man.

The accused, who has been identified as Sarju Markam from the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested on Tuesday. Since he's in custody, he's not made any statements yet.

Four others, including an 18-month-boy, were injured in the explosion, which took place on 3 April at the groom's home in Kabirdham district in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh.

Police said Mr Markam, 33, was in a relationship with the 29-year-old woman and was insisting that she become his second wife.

But the woman's family refused and arranged her marriage elsewhere.

Police said the blast was so strong that the walls and the roof of the room collapsed from its impact.

