Chhattisgarh govt increases procurement number of minor forest produces from 7 to 52

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (file photo)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 5 (ANI): In a bid to help the forest dwellers, the number of minor forest produces procured in Chhattisgarh has been increased from seven to 52 in the past two years, an official statement said on Saturday.

"As per the vision of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and in the larger interest of forest dwellers, the state government has taken an important decision of increasing the number of minor forest produce procured at support price in Chhattisgarh from 31 to 38 and of procuring 14 minor forest produces at the support price decided by the sangh," the statement said.

Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar informed, in this way, the number of minor forest produces procured at support price has been increased from seven to 52 in just two years.

The seven new minor forest produces that were added to the list of forest produces procured at support price by state government includes kusmi seed, reetha fruit (dry), shikakai, satavar jad, kaju guthli, malkangani beej and mahul leaves.

Similarly, 14 minor forest produces to be procured at the support price includes Pallas (flower), White Musli (dry), Indrajou, Patal Kumhara, Kutj, Ashwagandha, Amla (raw), Savai grass, kanta jhadu, Tikhur, Behan Lakh-Kusumi, Behan Lakh, bel (raw) and berries (raw).

Speaking about the development, Chhattisgarh Minor Small Forest Produce Association Managing Director Sanjay Shukla said that Pallas (flower) will be procured at the rate of Rs 1,000 per quintal at the support price fixed by the Association.

"Similarly, white musli (dry) will be purchased at the rate of Rs 65,000, Indrajou at Rs 15,000, patal kumhara at Rs 3,000 and kutaj (bark) at the rate of Rs 1,100 per quintal, Ashwagandha will be procured at the rate of Rs 32,500, Amla raw at Rs 2,800, Savai grass at Rs 1,400 and kata jhaadu at Rs 2,300 per quintal," Shukla said.

The 31 small forest produces, which were being purchased at support price earlier, were sal seed, harra, tamarind seeds, chironji kernels, mahua seeds, kusumi lac, rangini lac, kal megh, bahera, nagarmotha, kullu gond, puwar, bel guda, honey, kata jhadu and Mahua flower (dry), Jamun seed (dry), Kaunch seed, Dhawai flower (dry), Karanja seed, and Amla (with seed) and flower tamarind (seedless), Giloy and Bhelwa, basil seed, cumin seed, Tamarind seed, Behera Kacharia, Harra Kacharia, Neem seed.

According to officials, the state government has also been providing bonuses in addition to the procurement of Kusumi Lakh, Rangini Lakh and Kullu Gond at the support price. (ANI)