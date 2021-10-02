Chhattisgarh Crisis: 'Visit Not Political,' Says Baghel as MLAs Reach Delhi

As the Congress party battles the ongoing crisis in Punjab with the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the head of the state unit, the party is staring at a similar crisis in Chhattisgarh.

Around 35 MLAs are expected to arrive in Delhi on Saturday, 2 October, to meet state in charge PL Punia and the party high command, Chhattisgarh Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh told ANI, adding that "more will come tomorrow."

The visit by the MLAs come amid reported tussle between chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and TS Singh Deo, with several of the latter's camp demanding a leadership change.

Baghel on Saturday downplayed the visit of the MLAs while speaking to the media.

"Why is the media so interested? MLAs travel to Delhi several times. Has there any political development so far? Everybody is independent. If there have been any political developments, parallels should be drawn, otherwise there is no point of doing so," Baghel told the media earlier.

Responding to a comment by former CM Raman Singh earlier, Baghel said that "Chhattisgarh will not become Punjab."

The Crisis

In June this year, the issue of leadership change arose after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister as Deo had cited a deal for rotational chief ministership that was purportedly reached upon in 2018.

However, Punia had denied any such deal.

Amid reports of infighting in Chhattisgarh Congress, both the senior leaders were summoned to Delhi in August to resolve the feud. However, as per reports, no talks were held on the transition of leadership and and the row continued.

