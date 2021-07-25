Chhattisgarh Class 12 Result 2021 LIVE Updates: CGBSE conducted at-home open books exam, rules out revaluation

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 12 result 2021 on today at noon (25 July at 12 pm). Candidates who appeared for the open book exams can check their results at the official website of CGBSE -- results.cg.nic.in. This year a total of 87 thousand students appeared for the CGBSE 12th exam.

The Chhattisgarh board 12 results 2020 was stated as the best-recorded result in the last five years by the state. The total pass percentage of last year stood at 78.59 percent with a pass percentage of girls being 82.02 percent and boys' pass percentage being 74.40 percent.

Steps to access CGBSE Class 12 scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.cg.nic.in >Step 2: On the homepage, open the Chattisgarh Class 12 result 2021 link >Step 3: Enter the required details like roll number, registration number and click on 'submit' >Step 4: The CGBSE result will appear on the screen >Step 5: Download it. If required, take a printout of the Chhattisgarh Class 12 scorecard for future use or reference

While majority of the education boards cancelled the Class 12 examinations this year due to the second wave of coronavirus across the country, CGBSE conducted the papers in a unique way in a 'test from home' pattern.

The exams were held from 1 June wherein students would be allowed to collect question papers from specified centres, take them home and submit the answer copies within five days, officials said.

Last year, 78.59 percent of Class 12 students cleared the examinations. The pass percentage of boys and girls was 74.40 and 82.02 percent, respectively. While in 2019, the overall pass percentage was 78.43 percent.

On 19 May, 2021, the CGBSE declared results of Class 10 based on an internal assessment of the students as no final examinations were conducted in view of the pandemic.

In March this year, the Chhattisgarh government closed all schools in the state and said it will promote students of all classes, barring Classes 10 and 12, without conducting their exams.

