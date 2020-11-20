Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Cards and Greetings

Chhath Puja is a festival which starts on the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha, and is celebrated till Saptami Tithi. It starts with ‘Nahay Khay’ and ends with ‘Usha Arghya’, which is the last day of Chhath on Friday, 20 November. On this day, Vratis eat satvik food.

Chhath is celebrated six days after Diwali with the worshiping of the sun is primarily celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Nepal between October and November to bring peace and prosperity in the family. Check below the best wishes, greetings, images, cards, quotes for Facebook messages, WhatsApp texts and Instagram images in English, Hindi and Bhojpuri.

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Greetings, Cards & Quotes

“All that exists was born from the sun

He is the source and the end

May Sun God bless you this Chhat Puja

Heart full of wishes, here I send.”

“It’s a day to offer Arghya to Sun God

And thank Him with all your heart

May your fast bring you joy

Happy Chhath Puja.”

“Let’s thank Sun God for the light

And take a holy bath in the river too

May this Chhath Puja bring

Ample blessing throughout the year for you.”

“May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning

Of life, fortune and success for you

May the wishes to make this day

Be blessed by Sun God and come true.”

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Images for WhatsApp and Facebook

Happy Chatt Puja 2020!

Happy Chatt Puja 2020 greetings in Hindi

Happy Chatt Puja 2020 greetings in Bhojpuri

Happy Chatt Puja 2020 greetings image for WhatsApp and Facebook.

