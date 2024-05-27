CHFD - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 09:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

Come slay the Dragon! Dragon Hills Golf Course, Thunder Bay's Premiere Golf destination! Your mental health break, on Global Thunder Bay. . Good morning. And thank you for joining us. A big decision for city council regarding the proposed indoor turf facility. The final report will be discussed. Tonight's meeting coming with a mandatory bid cap of forty two point seven million dollars. That's over the thirty eight million dollar limit previously approved by council in november . City staff are asking council to approve an option that would be more energy efficient while reducing some unnecessary components of the build the now preferred location next to the community auditorium was first proposed by soccer nw president michael venezia says his organisation would be willing to work with city staff on next steps if this is approved tonight we have basically an open door policy we will go and help out in any way we can with them. I hope we're included as much as possible to ensure the things that are required in the facility are in there and extras aren't. There's there is some talk about some other potential things that could go in the building but I think we'll add costs but not give much to it. So I'm hoping we can stay on track to keep the costs down on the building. >> What's important to be mindful of is the changing demographics of thunder bay. I mean we very much have more southeast asian students and international and immigration immigrants moving to thunder bay and you know, turf sports are what they play. We're playing cricket. We're playing soccer and that's ultimately for the thunder bay of the future. >> This is the facility of the future if approved, the recommendation would have a tax levy impact of zero point seven percent. Staying with local politics says the city is in discussions with richardson grain terminal regarding the waterfront trail as a portion would pass through the property. Officials say that's just one of many private landowners that'll have to be worked with to complete the project. Continuing the extensive work to develop the waterfront sale . >> There's several tracks right now that are a barrier to continuing the waterfront trail . The city is currently in discussions with richardson terminal a staff are looking at a possible realignment of the waterfront rail plan to pass through that property. It's considered a crucial part of the project that would extend the trail to fisherman's park city director carla dixon says the plan is to have as little impact as possible on richardson but recognises the importance of this portion of the project. >> Certainly it is it's a major barrier so but it's also something that's going to get us to the terminus which would be great to have users be able to connect into fishermans park and then all the way up through the boulevard in trubridge trails they've made some changes to their operations. So now we're looking to find something that can hopefully work around those new operations. >> A consultant is looking into realignment options which will be presented to richardson grain terminal in the coming weeks. >> Holding six percent of our waterfront is is publicly accessible. >> Current river councillor andrew foulds chairs the waterfront committee. He says with so much of the trails still to be developed, there'll be many other private landowners to negotiate with down the line involves some goodwill, some collaboration, some negotiation ultimately and you know sometimes you'll be successful and sometimes there'll be some challenges. But you know that doesn't mean that the work stops will continue to work hard and and recognise the vision of the waterfront as being something wonderful. >> Residents are walking around boulevard late yesterday morning to support hospice care in the community. The hike for hospice walk is hospice nw largest fundraiser and supports the various services it offers jessop comment reports the 13th annual hike for hospice event had over a hundred people making the five kilometre trek around boulevard lake sunday morning to help raise funds for hospice northwest. This year's theme was hike support remember and participants had the chance to take part in remembrance ceremonies during a walk. >> Every hiker is given a flower so they can cast that on the water if they want to in memory of a loved one they've lost. They'll also be given a ribbon . They can write the name of someone that they've lost and are missing and tie it to the butterfly memorial wall at adelaide street hospital nw new executive director donna jumpier says hyc for hospice is their biggest fundraiser and their goal for 2024 is fifty thousand dollars. She says overall the walk has raised over 600000 dollars with the funds going towards their various programmes including palliative care support and grief and bereavement services. >> We want to raise awareness

of the important work that we do thanks to the really well trained grief and bereavement and palliative volunteers that we have. >> We want to make sure that the conversations are happening around the supports that we're able to offer people who are at end of life or are going through grief and loss and we also just really want to raise the funds that we need to keep that support going in our community. >> This year attendees had the chance to hear from the bench family who shared the story of the sudden loss of their child and their experience with hospice northwest. >> After we lost fletcher we knew we needed to get help but we weren't really sure where to reach out to and hospice northwest was a really great support for us. Within days of fletcher's passing they were able to connect us with various different services. They were extremely compassionate and understanding since then. In the last year we've attended quite a few different workshops and programming for ourselves and for our four year old son. >> They emphasised how helpful the organisation can be for those grieving loved ones. >> I would recommend the services to anybody that's grieving the loss of someone that they love. Some of the services we have attended have been really specific to a certain population such as like bereaved parent workshops. But we've also attended things that are just, you know, grief and gardening. >> More information about hospice northwest and hyc for hospice can be found online at hospice northwest. >> Dr jessop klement tvt news. Meanwhile on the other side of town another walk was taking place to raise money for cystic fibrosis research. It's the most common fatal genetic illness affecting canadian children and young adults and dozens of thunder bay residents laced up for the cause. They join the hundreds of other walkers across the country with the goal to someday find a cure to honour the 20th year milestone. The local committee chosen a twenty thousand dollar fundraising goal with the funds going towards research, innovation and clinical care while co-ordinator karen dynarski says the walk plays an important part in making easier for those with cystic fibrosis until we have a cure for cf or an effective control that extends the lives to normal life spans, we need to continue to raise the money to fund the research and help us find the drugs that'll help those who missed the event can still support the cystic fibrosis walk until the end of august. Donations can be made online at cystic fibrosis dossie to bay now where it's been more than four months since the closure of the mill many found work elsewhere but for those still looking contact northants to help contact north no longer has an office interest but they set up shop at the library last week to connect with laid off mill workers and raise awareness of their services which are still available online education and training adviser kathy foulds a plan the after the mill event to help connect unemployed mill workers with the training opportunities they need to get the jobs available in the region. >> Think a lot of people don't want to relocate so it's hard to find a job unless you can move. But there's a lot of jobs in construction mining that they can do the camp life they call it where they fly and then fly out and then they can still keep their homes here. >> So there would be the safety mining courses they would have to complete a month back my wife showed up from india and I got married a year back and I started a family here and this is unfortunate situation right now how it happened and yeah, I'm constantly fighting to try to find work and uh, having dealing with this new employment agencies where they're trying to find jobs and trying to look for jobs in this region where I'm comfortable right now I don't want to move to other places. >> Ruchika couer kunda lost his job as maintenance project coordinator at the end of march and says it's been very difficult since then but that the contacts north event has given him new hope contact north free training and education support is available a contact natca anyone without internet access can also visit their learning centres in marathon and redrock arrows were flying through the air at algonquin avenue school as students put their skills to the test. The national archery in schools programme has the students in the older grades learning the art of archery. Officials say it's a fun and practical learning experience. >> Tibet's newest reporter justin hardy has more students in grades three through eight at algonquin avenue public school have been honing their archery skills since the start of the school year. Principal darren lence says the sheer amount that the students learn through archery may bring in the national archery and schools programme to the school an easy choice. >> It was a way to engage them in a different opportunity than they've ever had enough said

It was a way to engage them in a different opportunity than they've ever had enough said class and a different sport than they've had the opportunity of doing so it's wonderful to give them a different opportunity and many of the kids have taken to it and are really doing well with the sport. >> Tim watts, provincial co-ordinator for the programme ,says one of the reasons students seem to take up the sport so eagerly is how accessible it is to everyone. >> It does not matter if you are tall or short or left handed or right or young or old. Every single person in this school from grade four and up can shoot a bow and arrow. When a school invests in the archery equipment every single student will use it as a showcase I've never shot before and the fact that it's a really fun experience as part of the programme algonquin students will be competing virtually with 700 others from across the province. Points will be awarded based on proximity to the bull's eye and awards will be mailed to winners justin hardy tv news justin hardy hits the bull's eye in his first report as a tv teen. >> But we're now joined by sports anchor van pelt and now the kill season right around the corner and they were wrapping up their friendlies yesterday. >> Yeah, and it was a great day for the sun actually picked out a little bit of the highlights of that. >> Finally after the break

