At CHF31.08, Is It Time To Put ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) On Your Watch List?

ABB Ltd (VTX:ABBN) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ABB’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In ABB?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ABB’s ratio of 15.69x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy ABB today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since ABB’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from ABB?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of ABB, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -16%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ABBN seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ABBN, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ABBN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on ABBN should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

If you'd like to know more about ABB as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of ABB.

