At CHF256, Is It Time To Put Dottikon ES Holding AG (VTX:DESN) On Your Watch List?

Dottikon ES Holding AG (VTX:DESN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. As a CHF3.5b market cap stock, it seems odd Dottikon ES Holding is not more well-covered by analysts. Although, there is more of an opportunity for mispricing in stocks with low coverage, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Dottikon ES Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Dottikon ES Holding Worth?

Dottikon ES Holding is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Dottikon ES Holding’s ratio of 40.22x is above its peer average of 33.85x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Chemicals industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that Dottikon ES Holding’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Dottikon ES Holding?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Dottikon ES Holding. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DESN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe DESN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DESN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DESN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Dottikon ES Holding (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

