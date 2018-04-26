Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover shoot 12-under 60, lead Zurich Classic by two

If you were expecting marquee teams at the Zurich Classic, Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie would not jump off the page. In fact, you might gloss right over them. But the duo, playing in its second straight Zurich together, made plenty of noise on Thursday, carding a 12-under 60, eclipsing its 54-hole score from a year ago by nine shots, when they made the cut but didn't finish at three under.

Reavie and Glover, who are good friends, were on the same page from the first tee on Thursday, opening with four birdies on their first five holes, then added three more on their seventh, eighth and ninth holes to turn in seven-under 29 in the best-ball format. They credited their work together on the greens to the near-perfect performance.

"We read them right early, and that just gave us good feeling for the rest of the day. Chez birdied the first two; we were dead on with both the reads, so we just kept it going," said Glover. "We changed maybe a ball or two in a direction one way or the other and that was it. We were pretty right on. Luckily we were hitting our lines also."

"You know, I think we play very similar games. I think we read putts very similar as well. I think this year we were both a little bit more relaxed and comfortable with the format and played better," said Reavie.

After Reavie carried the load on the front nine, contributing five of the seven birdies, Glover picked up the slack on the home nine, making four of their five birdies to come in in 31.

"Chez started well and I picked it up in the middle of the back nine. He closed it off and then we both played really well on the front," Glover said. "Just kind of ham and egged it, as they would say."

"We're just very comfortable helping each other out. If I tell him something and he's not all in, then he's going to do what he wants and I'm completely good with it, and vice versa," Reavie said.

Six teams are two back at 10 under, including the English team of Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Paisley, each making their first appearance at the Zurich. So far, so good for both.

"It's just good fun and it's very relaxing. It's obviously a big tournament, but it's kind of just good fun having a good friend alongside you and a really good player as well," said Fleetwood. "It's a slightly more relaxed atmosphere than normal, and that obviously helps."

For Paisley, it's just his second PGA Tour event, having spent most of his season on the European Tour, where he won the BMW SA Open and registered two finishes inside the top 5 in the month of January alone.

"Obviously it's been kind of the best start to the year I've ever had. Yeah, it's been amazing. Hopefully I can just kind of keep it going. Maybe get my card over here. That would be great," said Paisley.

Also at 10 under are Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown, who lost in a playoff in this event a year ago.