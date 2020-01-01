Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak among four to sign with PXG

Ringing in the new year usually means players changing equipment companies and while it’s been quiet on the endorsement front, leave it to PXG’s Bob Parsons to start the new year off with a little bit of news.

The company announced it has signed two-time PGA Tour winner Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen and LPGA Tour rookie Haley Moore to its tour staff. The quartet join players such as Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Ryan Moore, Pat Perez, Lydia Ko and Gerina Piller as PXG staff players.

Reavie will start his year with PXG at this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii where he will have 14 PXG clubs in his bag, including a 0811 prototype driver. Reavie had the best year of his career last season with six top 10 finishes in 2019 including a win at the Travelers Championship. He finished the season eighth on the 2019 FedEx Cup ranking. Kokrak and Dahmen also enjoyed solid seasons with some PXG clubs in their bags.

Moore, who won the deciding match for Arizona at the 2018 NCAA Championship, turned pro after graduation and earned her LPGA Tour card during the LPGA Q-Series finals and will be a rookie on the LPGA Tour in 2020.

On selecting players to PXG’s professional staff, PXG founder and CEO, Bob Parsons said he applies the same standard as In any of his businesses. “When I hire a new employee I look for a light in their eyes. It’s no different when I sign a tour pro.”

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

