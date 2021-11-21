Chevy C10 Built Just Like Momma Used To Make, Homemade

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This slammed C10 creates smokey clouds.

The Chevrolet C10 pickup truck is one of America’s favorite workhorses focusing on reliability, classic styling, and pure engine potential. Of course, this extreme favoritism in support of the C10 has created a cultural revolution of muscle trucks that have more than enough power to boast low quarter-mile times and handling to match. Usually, this will include a lowering kit, handling upgrades, and a big ole’ V8 with an aggressive cam lobe and a blisteringly high horsepower figure. This focus on fun is evident with this particular truck, which combines all of these things effortlessly.

Under the hood of this 1962 Chevrolet C10 is a 6.0-liter LQ4 LS engine that puts out around 400 horsepower with help from a stage three truck camshaft and smaller pulleys. That massive motor connects to a 4L80E automatic transmission, regarded as one of Chevy’s best transmissions to handle an enormous power load with reliability across the board. In addition, the owner has reinforced the frame rails to give the truck a little extra rigidity when it comes to handling that additional force at work. Finally, on the motor aspect, the exhaust is a fully custom set up, which gives the truck a unique sound and roaring tone as it blasts down the streets of L.A.

Despite the vast array of high-performance modifications that this truck holds, the most admirable trait is that it was all hand-built by the owner in his garage. Everything from the custom air suspension to the turquoise paint is straight from the imagination of this mechanical genius. As this truck pours through corners of LA’s city streets and violently accelerates like a wild cat on the hunt for its prey, it becomes clear that it has the same love and care that every enthusiast wants to put into their build. This truck truly is an example to the entire world of what you can do with a little bit of elbow grease and a whole lot of determination.

