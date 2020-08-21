Chevron to shut Gorgon LNG Train 1 in early Oct, Train 3 in Jan 2021

MELBOURNE, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp plans to shut Train 1 at its Gorgon LNG plant in Australia in early October and Train 3 in January 2021 for inspections on key equipment in the processing units, Western Australia's industrial regulator said on Friday. The regulator has been working with Chevron since ordering the company on Aug. 7 to inspect the propane heat exchangers in Trains 1 and 3 at the three-train LNG plant by Aug. 21 after weld problems were found on propane kettles in Train 2 during scheduled maintenance.

"Chevron has presented the department with comprehensive safety and technical information that supports an accelerated but staged inspection schedule combined with a range of other controls," the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Sonali Paul Editing by David Goodman )