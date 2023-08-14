Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.51

Chevron Corporation's (NYSE:CVX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $1.51 on 11th of September. This takes the annual payment to 3.7% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Chevron

Chevron's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Chevron was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

EPS is set to fall by 10.1% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 43%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Chevron Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $3.60 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $6.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.3% over that duration. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Chevron has been growing its earnings per share at 20% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Chevron's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Chevron is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Chevron that investors should take into consideration. Is Chevron not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.