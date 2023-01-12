Chevelle Pro-Touring Selling At Maple Brothers OKC Auction Next Month

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You can have it all with this LS1-powered muscle car.

It's hard to go wrong with any second-generation Chevelle, but the first year – 1968 – is arguably the best for this body style. To kick off the second-generation, GM gave the 1968 Chevelle a new look and debuted a redesigned body style. The two-seater models featured a semi-fastback body profile while the four-door models appeared more curvaceous toward the rear. The redesign seemed to be a hit since the 1968 model year saw a huge spike in production sales which rose above 400,000 units. About 60 percent of that production number can be credited to the Malibu, GM's high-performance Chevelle model.

This restomod Chevy Chevelle is powered by a LS1 engine with Edelbrock ignition, and Holley 750 cfm carb. Backing this engine is a 6-speed manual Tremec transmission. It gets stopping power from Wildwood power disc front brakes.

If you're looking for a classic car that looks good and drives strong, this 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle is a great option. Not only has this beautiful been resto-modded, it's also packing the performance of one of the best-performing muscle cars ever made.

