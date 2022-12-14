Chevelle Flips Minivan On The Highway

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Showboating or just a slippery situation?

The Chevy Chevelle is one of the most iconic vehicles to ever exist on a Chevy showroom floor. Beautiful body lines, great choice of power options, and a four-speed manual transmission made this car the perfect cruiser and race car for fans of the brand in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Nowadays we tend to think of them sort of like idols and become overjoyed pretty much every time we see one driving around but we also have to remember that they are still cars and I search the people the drivers behind the wheel are still people.

Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet showing a 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle smacking right into the side of a minivan. Articles referencing the event claim that he was trying to show off though the camera pans away right before the big action happens, what a coincidence. Whatever happened, the driver of the Chevelle made a mistake and lost control which resulted in a pretty massive crash flipping the minivan and destroying the front side of his car. It was also raining so the road was already a little slippery adding for the possibility of simple driver error rather than Mal intent or purposeful negligence on the road.

As the Chevelle strikes into it’s minivan counterpart, you can clearly see the van immediately flip onto its side and eventually on the roof exposing the entire undercarriage. The Chevelle was all right but honestly in the situations the safety of the drivers involved is difficult to determine. Not many details outside of what we see on video but the Chevelle looks to have protected its owner and the minivan may have provided enough cushion to save its occupants, let’s stay hopeful.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.